Featured Local Job: Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Our home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

High school graduate or equivalent

CNA preferred but not required – Training provided

Reliable Transportation a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO and more!

Wage commensurate on education and experience.

Applications ma be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Road

Clarion, PA, 16214

or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed servicemember status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.



