Golden Eagle Softball: Carissa Giordano, Alyssa Stitt Earn All-PSAC West Honors

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Clarion’s Carissa Giordano and Alyssa Stitt were recognized as all-conference selections on Tuesday afternoon, as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their 2022 softball postseason award winners.

Giordano was named a First Team All-PSAC West selection in the outfield, while Stitt earned Second Team All-PSAC West outfielder honors.

The First Team honors mark the second time Giordano has earned all-conference accolades, with the other being a Second Team recognition after the 2021 season. The senior center fielder renowned for her defense prowess put together her most complete offensive season as well, ranking among the leaders in the conference in on-base percentage (.464), walks drawn (25) and stolen bases (18-of-20).

Giordano batted a career-best .319 for the season to rank second behind Stitt’s team-leading .340 average (among qualifying batters), and she also set new career-highs in doubles (8), triples (1), home runs (1) and RBIs (17).

She also etched her name permanently into the Golden Eagle record books in a number of categories, both at the single-season and career levels. Giordano broke her own single-season program record with 18 stolen bases; her 40 runs scored shattered the previous single-season record of 25 set by Brooke Cline in 2021; and her 24 walks drawn broke the record of 18 set by Taylor Sherry in 2012.

On the career level, Giordano set new program records for on-base percentage (.452), runs scored (76), times hit by a pitch (27) and stolen bases (39), and also tied the program record for walks drawn (45).

Meanwhile, Stitt’s senior season was also of the record-breaking variety, as the veteran outfielder turned into a dynamic force in the middle of the Clarion lineup. Stitt broke the program record for RBIs in a single season with weeks to spare in 2023, setting a new mark of 41 RBIs that ranked among the leaders in the PSAC West division. She hit a team-best .340 with a program record 50 hits, breaking Rebecca Lynch’s previous record of 46 hits set in 2012.

Stitt also tied the program record for doubles in a season, smacking 12 extra-base hits, and her 81 total bases also marked a new team record. She tied for the team lead in home runs with five bombs.

Stitt concludes her Golden Eagle career ranked among the program leaders in a number of categories, including career batting average (5th), slugging percentage (6th), on-base percentage (5th), runs scored (3rd) and RBIs (4th).

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.