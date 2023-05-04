Jefferson County Man Accused of Strangling Woman, Threatening to Kill Her

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man is behind bars after police say he strangled and threatened a woman.

Court documents indicate that DuBois-based State Police filed criminal charges against 69-year-old Gerald Blaise McElhinny, of Reynoldsville, on Monday, May 1, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP DuBois were dispatched to a residence on Saxon Hill Road in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a 9-1-1 hangup call around 7:31 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

The initial report from the Jefferson County 9-1-1 center related that a female reported a male was going to kill her, the complaint states.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the victim and Gerald McElhinny. The victim was observed to have redness around her neck and advised she had been in a physical altercation with McElhinny due to the fact he was intoxicated, the complaint indicates.

The victim related McElhinny pushed her to the floor multiple times and placed both of his hands around her neck, which impeded her breathing, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, at the conclusion of the physical altercation, the victim stated McElhinny threatened to kill her by saying she was going to die today.

The victim stated that McElhinny was in possession of a knife at the time he stated the victim was going to die, according to the complaint.

McElhinny was observed to be intoxicated and had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, on the following charges in front of Judge Inzana:

Strangulation – Applying Pressure To Throat Or Neck, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $60,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 15, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Inzana presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.