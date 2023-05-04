Mary M. Baker, 90, of Lucinda, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

She was born on April 19, 1933, in Lucinda, PA and was the daughter of the late Harvey J. Schmader and Isabel M. Tingley Schmader.

On August 18, 1951, Mary married the love of her life, Joseph J. Baker Jr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda by Father Hall.

Joseph and Mary were married for 68 years before he preceded her in death on December 3, 2019.

Mary was survived by her children: Joseph H. Baker (Kathy Shaffer), Catherine A. Karns (Thomas), David J. Baker (Sheila Pope), Anna M. Bowen (Steven), and Daniel E. Baker (Susan); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Anita Bean, Shirley Cohlhepp (Ralph), Robert Schmader (Judy), Diane Banner (Stephen); and a sister-in-law Beverly Schmader.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Harvey J. Schmader Jr., William Schmader (Lynda), and Jerry Schmader and a brother-in-law Russel Bean.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, May 5, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 10:00am to 11:00am.

A memorial mass will be held immediately following at 11:00am at the church with Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor as celebrant.

Following the memorial mass there will be a luncheon at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers family requests memorial contributions be made in Mary’s honor to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice Program, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 OR St. Joseph Rosary Society 112 Rectory Lane, P.O. Box 9, Lucinda, PA 16235.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper was entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.