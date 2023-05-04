Newly-Formed Clarion Borough Committee to Address Commissioners’ Appeal for Financial Stability of Emergency Services

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A special committee formed by the Clarion Borough Council will attend a meeting on May 23 to address an appeal by Clarion County Commissioners for community support to ensure future emergency services operations.

The meeting will include representatives from all Clarion County boroughs to discuss the proposal. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 23, at 7:00 p.m. at the County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Shippenville.

A meeting for townships and other municipalities will be announced at a later date.

Clarion Borough’s committee, which has been titled the Public Safety Authority Committee, is chaired by council member Andy Montana, who was recently elected to council in March.

Montana reported on the committee’s dealings during the council’s monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 2.

Montana explained that the committee met with Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley and Clarion County Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers, who oversees emergency medical services for the county.

“Thank god Linda (LaVan-Preston) and Scott (Sharrer) showed up because they really asked some pertinent questions that I would not have thought of,” Montana said.”It is—to put it plainly—going to be a nightmare.”

Montana said the process might take over a year “just to get everything together.”

“The municipalities are being asked to put the bill to the taxpayers as far as EMS services because everything’s going to be broken up,” he said. “There’s not much else I can say about it because that’s basically what it comes down to—until we dig into it more and know how we’re going to do it.”

The topic was brought to the council’s attention after the commissioners encouraged municipal leaders “to find a diligent and resourceful solution to aid our emergency providers by providing a sustainable funding solution.”

Commissioner Heasley said in the letter that the solution is for municipalities to submit a letter of intent indicating their willingness to participate with fellow municipalities to establish a public safety authority.

The proposal raised many questions and concerns from the municipalities, which sparked Clarion Borough’s interest in forming the committee.

Before the end of the borough’s meeting, a resident shared comments regarding the situation.

“I just wanted to request the council pay particular attention to this EMS problem,” the resident said. “Over in DuBois, the ambulance service has a brand-new building, all brand-new ambulances, and they don’t have much of a personnel problem.

“So, I’m not sure if we should be following a model in Pittsburgh when we got a model right over the hill to take a look at it. The money doesn’t add up. I made the comment at the last meeting. Throwing money at something doesn’t solve the problem.”

Read more about the Clarion County Commissioner’s request here.

No action was taken on the matter.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Clarion Borough Council Forms Committee to Review Commissioners’ Appeal for Financial Stability of Emergency Services

Clarion County Looking for Emergency Services Financial Stability

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.