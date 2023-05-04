Paul A. Barger, 50, of Franklin, died peacefully Sunday, April 30, 2023.

He was born January 6, 1973 in Franklin, a beloved twin son of Howard A. “Skip” Barger and Shirley L. Lepley Barger.

He was a 1991 graduate of Rocky Grove High School; while in high school, he attended Vo-Tech, where he studied meat cutting.

Following, Paul attended Mercyhurst College in Erie, enrolling in the school’s criminal justice program.

Later in his life, Paul once again attended Vo-Tech, where he graduated with a CNA degree.

Paul proudly served his country in the US Army.

For his service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; the Army Service Ribbon; and the Sharpshooter Marksman Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar.

Following his discharge from active duty, Paul had worked a variety of jobs, to include: a security guard at the former Franklin Regional Medical Center; a drill sergeant at the former Vision Quest of Franklin; and most recently as a CNA at Westbury in Meadville.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the fun times he and his twin brother, John shared on Lake Erie’s tributaries fishing for steelhead.

He also enjoyed playing video games; racing go-carts; riding four wheelers; and playing softball.

He particularly enjoyed watching professional wrestling on TV and attending matches when he could, having once been an amateur wrestler himself in his younger years.

He enjoyed following the seasons of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates; and was a military history buff, with a fondness of the Civil War.

He will always be remembered by his family as a jack-of-all-trades around the house.

He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him!

In addition to his parents of Franklin, Paul is survived by his children: Kassandra Del Barger; Gabriel Adison Barger; and Shannon Denise Barger all also of Franklin.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jebadiah Saxten Beach; Claudiah Lilydel Barger; and Ameliah Maylynne Barger.

He is also survived by his twin brother, John Michael Barger and his wife, Christine of Warminster; in addition to extended family members and a host of friends.

In addition to his maternal and paternal grandparents, he was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Sommer Rose Barger.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Paul’s life, to include full military honors, will be planned by his family for a later time, with burial to follow in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to Paul’s family to help defray his funeral expenses.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.