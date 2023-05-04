Police ID Hotel Housekeeper Accused of Stealing Guest’s Handbag, $1280 in Cash

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Additional details have been released in the case of a Clarion County hotel housekeeper who was arrested after allegedly stealing a guest’s handbag containing $1,280 in cash.

Court Records show that on May 3, Clarion-based Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Baylee Lynn Reott, of Knox, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 29, 2023, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched to a hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County, for the report of a theft.

At approximately 10:53 a.m., the trooper arrived on the scene and interviewed the victim, who said that after she checked out and left the hotel earlier that day, she realized she forgot her Vera-Bradley handbag, containing $1,280.00 in cash, in her hotel room.

The victim told the trooper she contacted the hotel and advised the receptionist that she forgot her handbag in her room. The victim stated that upon her return to the hotel, the receptionist advised her that she was unable to locate the handbag in the hotel room where she was staying, the complaint notes.

During the course of the investigation, the trooper was advised that hotel employee/housekeeper Baylee Reott was the first person in the room after the victim left. The trooper confirmed this with video surveillance footage, according to the complaint.

During multiple on-scene interviews with Reott, she denied taking the handbag, the complaint states.

The trooper then advised Reott that he, along with the victim, was granted access to the full trash bags located in the hotel dumpster. At that point, Reott admitted taking $1,280.00 from the victim’s handbag and that she put it in her vehicle, according to the complaint.

Reott also admitted she then put the victim’s handbag in the trash, the complaint notes.

Reott told the trooper “Everyone is having a hard time” and that she thought her hard time was worse than someone else’s.

According to court records, Reott is scheduled to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on May 25, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

A preliminary hearing is set for June 6, at 11:15 a.m., with Judge Schill presiding.

