Prom Queen and King Crowned at North Clarion High School’s ‘Gatsby Gala’

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion High School held their Junior-Senior Prom at Tuck’d Inn Farm in Cooksburg on Saturday, April 29.

Photo above: From left to right – Maria Bauer, Zeelan Hargenrader, Emma McFarland, Aiden Hartle, Nicole Fair (queen), Dawson Hotchkiss (king), Kaleb Wolbert, Taylor Sherbine, Owen Shaffer, Melia Baumcratz, Kaine McFarland, and Sofia Venanzi. Iylee Walter and Liam Naletko served as the crown bearers for the evening. Photo credit: Adam Myers Photography.

Nicole Fair, daughter of Scott and Geanine Fair, of Leeper, Pa., was crowned prom queen.

Dawson Hotchkiss, son of Rod and Deborah Hotchkiss, of Shippenville, Pa., and Michele Hotchkiss, of Leeper, Pa., was crowned prom king.

This year’s prom theme was “Gatsby Gala.”

