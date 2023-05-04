Seneca Rocks Audubon Society to Host Free Nature Program on May 10

CLARION, Pa. — Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will hold a free nature program “Amazing All Around You: The Not-So-Common Lives of Common Birds” on Wednesday, May 10, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m.

Presenters Dave and Lori Kwasnick from Slippery Rock will explore the astonishing hidden abilities of some of our best-known avian companions.

From pigeons with the ability to see the Earth’s magnetic field to hummingbirds that fly across the Gulf of Mexico in a single day, the presenters will show how so-called “ordinary” birds are actually very extraordinary.

Dave and Lori are the owners of The Birdwatchers Store in Slippery Rock. The store is located in an 1844 schoolhouse surrounded by a 4-acre Audubon-certified wildlife sanctuary. The store is a haven for birds, and for bird lovers, too, as it’s filled with bird feeders, nesting boxes, binoculars and scopes, gift items, and nature books for children and adults.

All ages are invited to join Seneca Rocks Audubon and the Kwasnicks for this entertaining and educational evening.

Seneca Rocks Audubon is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. More information about their programs and projects can be found at www.senecarocksaudubon.org and their Facebook page.

Their programs and field trips are open to all, member or not.

