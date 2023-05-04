 

SPONSORED: Redbank Chevrolet Cuts Prices Again on NEW 2023 Silverado Pickups!

Thursday, May 4, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

31575019421x640 -aaNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Chevrolet has cut prices on New 2023 Silverado pickups!

Stop in today to check out the available Silverado pickups!

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LT 1LT

31713072604x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,075

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive RST

black silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $55,580

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

31754655807x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE:$61,705

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive RST

Red Silverado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $58,765

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

NEW 2023 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER

FWD 4dr LT

31962345686x640

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,795

(Click on the vehicle for more information.)

There are 42 new vehicles at their dealership including Silverado 1500 and Silverado 2500 HD pickup trucks, Blazers, Trax SUVs, and more!

Click here to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s new vehicles.

There are 37 pre-owned vehicles at their dealership including Equinox vehicles, Silverado 1500 pickup trucks, Blazers, Tahoes, Trax SUVs, and more!

Click here to view all of Redbank Chevrolet’s new vehicles.

For more information, visit Redbank Chevrolet online at www.RedbankChevrolet.com OR – Call 814-275-6734.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

For Redbank Chevrolet’s business hours, click here.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”


