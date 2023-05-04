SPONSORED: Summer Employment Opportunities Available at UFP Parker
The school year is coming to an end, and building season is ramping up at UFP Industries! Now is the perfect time to think about summer employment.
If you are looking for full or part-time, day or afternoon, flexible scheduling is available.
The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Seasonal employees must be 18 by the date of hire. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Assembly positions require some moderate skills, such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.
This is a great opportunity for students in Construction Technology or with an interest in building trades to gain not only a paycheck but also real-world skills and the opportunity to build a solid resume.
Summer employment is also perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months. Permanent positions are also available.
The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job. It is a career in the making with FREE programs like the UFP Degree Program Business School.
Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university.
Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of UFP’s facilities, either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by scholarship, what you earn is yours. You can learn more about the degree program at: https://ufpbusinessschool.com/.
Tuition and Educational Assistance is also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with six months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.
Apply online and set up your tour today!
Any questions may be directed to Field Recruiter Shelly Kaltenbach at [email protected] or 724-399-2992, or call or text 814-316-1033.
Walk-in applications can be taken at the UFP Parker location located at 116 N. River Avenue, Parker, PA 16049.
