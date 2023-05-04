 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Area Residents Involved in Domestic Incident

Thursday, May 4, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruiser2BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Area Man Returns to Party with Rifle

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, May 4, a known 31-year-old Chicora man was charged after returning to a party with a rifle after his keys were taken due to his level of intoxication.

Police say the incident occurred near Simpson Avenue in Chicora Borough, Butler County, around 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The victims are a 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, both of Chicora.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Parker Residents Involved in Domestic Incident

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Thursday, May 4, troopers were dispatched to Timber Lane in Allegheny Township, Butler County, for a domestic around 9:14 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Police say the arrestee is a known 54-year-old Parker man.

The victim is a 51-year-old Parker woman.

PSP is currently investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.