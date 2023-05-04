State Police Calls: Area Residents Involved in Domestic Incident

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Area Man Returns to Party with Rifle

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Thursday, May 4, a known 31-year-old Chicora man was charged after returning to a party with a rifle after his keys were taken due to his level of intoxication.

Police say the incident occurred near Simpson Avenue in Chicora Borough, Butler County, around 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The victims are a 32-year-old male and a 31-year-old male, both of Chicora.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Parker Residents Involved in Domestic Incident

According to a report released by PSP Butler on Thursday, May 4, troopers were dispatched to Timber Lane in Allegheny Township, Butler County, for a domestic around 9:14 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Police say the arrestee is a known 54-year-old Parker man.

The victim is a 51-year-old Parker woman.

PSP is currently investigating.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspects will be released upon the completion of court document filings.



