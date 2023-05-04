Wallace L. (Butch) Yashinski, 83, of Reno, PA., passed away on May 3, 2023 after a period of declining health.

Born March 5, 1940 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Walter & Miriam VanWormer Yashinski.

Wallace graduated from Oil City High School in 1959.

Out of high school, he started working for Weaver Buick, and later worked for Wolf’s Head and Pennzoil.

In 1972 he married the former Ethel Gilson and she preceded him in death in 2001.

Butch enjoyed watching all sports, backyard activities and daily trips for lottery tickets.

He was a member of the VFW, Moose, Eagles, PNA, and the Pulaski Club.

He is survived by a brother Bill Yashinski Sr. & his wife Carol of Reno and their children; Bill Yashinski Jr., Jeff (Lisa) Yashinski, Greg (Jennifer) Yashinski, Beth (Erin) Yashinski, great nieces and nephews; Chelsie, Madison & Jaden.

Also survived by nephews Jimmy (Tammy ) Yashinski, Bill (Lisa) Gilbert, Ronnie (Chris) Gilbert Chuck Gilbert, Danny (Anne) Gilbert and many other nieces and nephews and VanWormer cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife and a sister Shirley Gilbert.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

