4-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After Vehicle Slams into Boulder Off Route 208

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A four-year-old child was transported to a local hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Route 208 in Richland Township on Monday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash happened around 5:25 p.m. on Monday, May 1, on State Route 208, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 28-year-old Shelby L. McNany, of St. Petersburg, lost control of her 2015 Ford Taurus X when it slid on gravel that was on the road.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a boulder.

McNany was not injured.

McNany’s passenger—a four-year-old male from St. Petersburg—suffered suspected minor injuries.

The child was transported to UPMC Northwest by Knox Area Ambulance.

Both occupants were properly restrained during the crash.

Airbags were deployed in the vehicle, which required a tow.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, May 4, 2023.


