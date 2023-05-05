 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 74.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
