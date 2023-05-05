Alleged Serial Burglar Identified in Fifth Farmington Township Burglary

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing a fifth set of charges for yet another accusation of burglarizing two additional Farmington Township properties.

According to court records, on Wednesday, May 3, Marienville-based State Police filed new criminal charges against 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, Mercer County, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, between the dates of March 6 at 9:00 p.m. and March 7, at 12:30 a.m., a suspect used a pry bar to gain access to Good Shepard Church after hours and stole four toy stuffed skunks with a total estimated value of $30.00 and a change jar containing approximately $20.00 in change.

During this burglary, the actor damaged two cabinet doors and a metal door with a total estimated value of the damage was $1,050.00, the complaint states.

During the same dates and time, the actor also used a pry bar to enter the Farmington Township Building and stole a ring of keys with an estimated value of $5.00, and caused damage to the door, door frame, two drawers, and a safe, with a total damage estimate of $1,000.00.

Further investigation relating to this incident produced a suspect – Daniel Paul Strausser – who was found to have a family camp residence in the area, according to police.

On March 8, 2023, at 2:05 p.m., Strausser was interviewed and reportedly confessed to committing this incident along with several other related crimes in the area, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Strausser stated that he has been struggling with financial issues and committed the offense strictly for monetary gain. The vehicle utilized in the commission of this offense is a dark blue Chevrolet Trax owned by Strausser’s girlfriend.

Strausser was arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2 (two counts)

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Bail for this case was set at $10,000.00 monetary bail.

Strausser remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Preliminary hearings for all five cases are scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

