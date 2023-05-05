 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

‘Cars and Coffee’ Event Set for Tomorrow Morning at FUN Bank Parking Lot in Fryburg

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Cars and CoffeeFRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – “Cars and Coffee” will be held at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg on Saturday morning, May 6.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

A “cars and coffee” event is essentially a gathering of people and their vehicles. It is not a car show or a Cruise-In.

Community leader Jody Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “The event is basically a ‘meet and greet’ for car guys and car girls. Stop in and chat. There is no need to stay the entire time. If you have a function to go to, or if you have work to do around your place, you can still fit it in!”

There is no registration – no fees.

Weaver added, “There are 70 spaces available, so I hope the community takes advantage of this fellowship.”

Refreshments will be available.

The FUN (First United National) Bank is closed on Saturdays; however, ATM and night deposit access will be available via Demseytown Road.

Saturday, May 20th, is the rain date.

Stay tuned for additional “Cars and Coffee” events.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.