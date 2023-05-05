‘Cars and Coffee’ Event Set for Tomorrow Morning at FUN Bank Parking Lot in Fryburg

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – “Cars and Coffee” will be held at the FUN Bank parking lot in Fryburg on Saturday morning, May 6.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

A “cars and coffee” event is essentially a gathering of people and their vehicles. It is not a car show or a Cruise-In.

Community leader Jody Weaver told exploreClarion.com, “The event is basically a ‘meet and greet’ for car guys and car girls. Stop in and chat. There is no need to stay the entire time. If you have a function to go to, or if you have work to do around your place, you can still fit it in!”

There is no registration – no fees.

Weaver added, “There are 70 spaces available, so I hope the community takes advantage of this fellowship.”

Refreshments will be available.

The FUN (First United National) Bank is closed on Saturdays; however, ATM and night deposit access will be available via Demseytown Road.

Saturday, May 20th, is the rain date.

Stay tuned for additional “Cars and Coffee” events.

For more information, contact Jody Weaver at 814-227-4561.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.