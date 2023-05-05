Clarion County Small Games of Chance Training Scheduled for May 10

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County small games of chance training is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at Trinity Point Church in Clarion, Pa.

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is partnering with PSP Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to host a free Small Games of Chance training for licensees – bar, club, winery, and brewery.

The training for licensees is for businesses with a liquor license that have skills machines present, offer drawings, and/or conduct for-profit types of gambling. This training is not to be confused with a Special Occasion Permit.

The training will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required by using the link below or by calling 814-226-6350, x107.

Register Here: https://forms.gle/HdvBZZZtkmUFUcCg9

Dinner will be offered to attendees.

Trinity Point Church is located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

About the Training:

The training will explain Pennsylvania Gambling & Small Games of Chance laws, the operation of games, permitted games, documentation, and a question-and-answer session.

Fundraising gambling, consisting of pull tabs, bingo, raffles, paddlewheels, tip boards, etc., plays an important role in many Clarion County public events and activities. The small games of chance law authorize certain non-profit organizations, known as eligible organizations (including club licensees), and for-profit taverns to conduct limited types of gambling.

If you or someone you know needs help with compulsive/problem gambling, please call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.

