Diane Winters, age 71, of Woodstock, GA passed away April 21, 2023.

Diane was a loving mother, grandmother (Nana), sister and daughter.

She loved many things in life: animals, bird watching, hiking, rock collecting and crystals.

Diane had a passion for helping others, a passion that she received the Susan B. Anthony Award for.

Diane is survived by her son Cory McClelland and spouse Laura and their 2 sons Marc and Ryan; daughter Misty McClelland and her children Kiara Darden, Devin McClelland and Melia McClelland; daughter, Mary Teren and her spouse David and their daughter Julia Teren.

She is also survived by her mother, Adeline Kay, sisters, Linda Flinspach and her spouse Thomas and Beverly Myers and brother, Robert Kay and his spouse Sandy and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Diane is preceded in death by her spouse Owen D. Winters and her father Charles Kay.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 10:00 am until 2 pm at the Woodstock Funeral Home 8855 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Diane’s family is requesting donations to the Cherokee Family Violence Center and/or the ACLU of Georgia.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com for the Winters family.

