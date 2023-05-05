 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Diane Winters

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GkqC88xTnRDMQ (1)Diane Winters, age 71, of Woodstock, GA passed away April 21, 2023.

Diane was a loving mother, grandmother (Nana), sister and daughter.

She loved many things in life: animals, bird watching, hiking, rock collecting and crystals.

Diane had a passion for helping others, a passion that she received the Susan B. Anthony Award for.

Diane is survived by her son Cory McClelland and spouse Laura and their 2 sons Marc and Ryan; daughter Misty McClelland and her children Kiara Darden, Devin McClelland and Melia McClelland; daughter, Mary Teren and her spouse David and their daughter Julia Teren.

She is also survived by her mother, Adeline Kay, sisters, Linda Flinspach and her spouse Thomas and Beverly Myers and brother, Robert Kay and his spouse Sandy and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.

Diane is preceded in death by her spouse Owen D. Winters and her father Charles Kay.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 10:00 am until 2 pm at the Woodstock Funeral Home 8855 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, Diane’s family is requesting donations to the Cherokee Family Violence Center and/or the ACLU of Georgia.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com for the Winters family.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.