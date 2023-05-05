 

Featured Local Job: Math and Sociology Faculty

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 11:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is currently seeking additional part-time faculty in the subject areas of math and sociology for the 2023 summer and fall academic terms.

Other applicants are also encouraged to join the pool of part-time faculty interested in teaching courses in the following subject areas:

  • English
  • Psychology
  • Social Work
  • History/US Government and Politics
  • Philosophy
  • Fine Arts Appreciation
  • Music Appreciation
  • Criminal Justice
  • Early Childhood Education
  • Public Speaking
  • Business Administration

Applicants residing in or near our 10-county service region are encouraged to apply.

Check out these opportunities and apply by using the link below! ⬇

https://nprc.bamboohr.com/careers/25?source=aWQ9Mzk%3D


