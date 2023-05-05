Featured Local Job: Math and Sociology Faculty

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is currently seeking additional part-time faculty in the subject areas of math and sociology for the 2023 summer and fall academic terms.

Other applicants are also encouraged to join the pool of part-time faculty interested in teaching courses in the following subject areas:

English

Psychology

Social Work

History/US Government and Politics

Philosophy

Fine Arts Appreciation

Music Appreciation

Criminal Justice

Early Childhood Education

Public Speaking

Business Administration

Applicants residing in or near our 10-county service region are encouraged to apply.

Check out these opportunities and apply by using the link below! ⬇

https://nprc.bamboohr.com/careers/25?source=aWQ9Mzk%3D



