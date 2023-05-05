Forest ATV Trails to Open May 26

WARREN, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service will open all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, May 26, in the Allegheny National Forest for the summer riding season that runs through Sunday, September 24.

Forest Service staff and contractors have been working diligently on numerous trail projects in preparation for the upcoming season. Improvement projects were completed on the Penoke, Marienville, and Timberline Trail systems. Staff reestablished trail tread on sections of trail to address resource, safety, and drainage issues. These projects were funded directly through motorized trail permit sales.

Daily or annual permits are required to operate ATVs, UTVs, and OHMs on the 109-mile, motorized trail system. Information on how to purchase and display a permit is available on the Forest website on the Recreation Passes and Permits page.

Trail conditions can be challenging, riders are encouraged to consider their skill level when evaluating whether to use any trail. Forest Service staff will monitor motorized trail conditions and post information on our website and social media channels when ATV/OHM trails open or close. Please verify open status and trail conditions before using the trails.

To help protect the natural and cultural resources of the Forest we encourage visitors to practice outdoor ethics such as Leave No Trace principles and Tread Lightly. Trail users should always proceed with caution, as many of the trails are open for multiple uses and they may encounter vehicles, bicyclists, horseback riders, or hikers at any time. You are responsible for the safety of yourself and those around you.

Please visit our website to explore all the outdoor recreation opportunities the Forest has to offer at www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/allegheny/recreation.

