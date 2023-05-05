 

Local Student Awarded Scholarship, Named Wildlife Conservation Ambassador

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PJFdhPWQbheTmuD (1)MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Aletta Summers, a sophomore at East Forest, was awarded a $400 scholarship to attend the Pennsylvania Gobblers field school from July 26-30, 2023, at Krislund Camp & Conference Center in Centre County.

She was nominated last year to participate at the Pennsylvania Wildlife Leadership Academy by her science teacher, Mrs. Sherry Shaftic.

The field school focused on turkeys, their diet, habitat, and habits. She learned how to track the birds using radio equipment and how to imitate their calls.

Aletta also learned turkey facts and played trivia games.

During the 2022-23 school year, Aletta had to keep a record book of all her activities and achievements. By acquiring more than 1,000 points, she has qualified to return to the academy as a Wildlife Conservation Ambassador this summer.


