Three Republicans Vie for Register and Recorder of Clarion County in Primary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Three candidates for the office of Clarion County Register and Recorder recently participated in a forum arranged by the Clarion County League of Women Voters at the Clarion Main Street Center.

(Pictured above: Left to right – Moderator Jamie Shropshire and candidates Misty Ditz, Rebekah Weckerly, and Amy Winger.)

All three candidates for the position showcased various levels of experience that would qualify them to serve. All three are Republicans.

“A forum is a discussion. This is going to be people talking about their views, their ideas, and they’re not going to comment on other people’s ideas or what has been going on in the past,” offered moderator Jamie Shropshire.

“It’s what’s happening in the present and what they stand for. The league is nonpartisan and we want to have a debate that’s fair to everybody.”

Each candidate was allowed to have an opening remark and a one-minute closing statement as part of the forum. The audience could submit individual questions for the candidates that the LWV reviewed to avoid duplication

What follows are the candidates’ complete introductory remarks and their closing remarks:

Opening Statements:



Rebekah Weckerly of Redbank Township

“I am the Deputy Register and Recorder for Clarion County, and I’m the only candidate with experience in the register and recorder’s office. I record deeds and other land documents, including e-recordings. This year I have recorded over 400 e-recordings just since January. I have probated numerous estates over the years, and I follow each of the estates through their course, ensuring that all state laws are being followed.

“I’m responsible for the daily accounting of the orphan’s court, registered wills, and monthly accounting reports to the Commonwealth. For the recorder of deeds, I administer marriage licenses and docket petitions and orders from the court.

“While the register’s office does not do any abstracting, I am regularly helping residents find the documents they are looking for. I am uniquely qualified for this position, for the fact that I am the only candidate who is performing daily and in nearly all facets of the office.

“I work side by side with Greg Mortimer, and he is endorsing me.”

Misty Ditz of Fryburg

“For almost 11 years, I’ve worked for Clarion and Forest Counties. I spent almost three years here in Clarion County working in the assessment office where I learned all about land transfers, reading and researching deeds, property taxes, millage rates per capita, homestead applications, and how to assess properties.

“I then spent eight years in Forest County where I was in the assessment tax claim office, before spending the last five years as a tax claim director and also acting as the right-to-know officer.

“I processed land transfers, wrote my deeds for the tax sale properties, distributed delinquent tax money collected in the office, and from the sales to the county municipalities and school district.

“I digitized the 11,000 property record cards, and I did deep research to establish all the current owners for Forest County. I spent a lot of time with the recorder/prothonotary office while filing all the required court proceedings for the tax sales. I’m no stranger to realty transfer tax, statements of value, tax sale distribution, and monthly incoming money distribution. I was able to distribute over $500,000.00 in taxpayer money that had been mismanaged.”

Amy Winger of Knox

“I have a paralegal degree from Clarion University, and I started my career in 1996 with a local title company. Over the next 11 years, I worked with that title company, as well as several local realtors, law firms, and gas companies, building my skill set. In 2007, I decided to open up my own business called Winger Courthouse Research. I have over 20 years of experience of working within the recorder’s office.

“The current administration often refers me when someone calls needing a title search. I am currently working on the judicial sales searches for the tax claim office, and even the current county commissioners have had me do different research projects for the county. I have also searched multiple sections of the Rails to Trails across four counties.

“Because of my extensive courthouse experience and being a successful small business owner, I have the skills, experience, and knowledge necessary to be Clarion County’s next recorder of needs.”

Closing Statements

Amy Winger of Knox

“It would be an honor to serve Clarion County as the next female register and recorder. The last female register and recorder was Margaret Curll who served one term from 1928 to 1931.

“I have worked on this. I have worked hard over the last 20 years honing my skill set, and I have an extensive knowledge of the Register and Recorder’s office. I have a solid reputation in Clarion in the surrounding counties. My goal, if elected, would be to build on the foundation that has been established by the current administration.

“I would like to see the older records moving in a more digitally-focused direction. As I stated in my open remarks, the current administration referred me to the public, and the commissioners trust my work for county projects. I ask the voters of Clarion County, to make it an informed and educated decision on May 16th.”

Rebekah Weckerly of Redbank Township

“I would like to just thank the people that have helped me. I’ve received much support from various people, and I do appreciate that. I am in the office every day, and I do my very best job.

“I took an oath to be in the office and I am dedicated to upholding that oath, and I’m looking forward to continuing that, hopefully upon election as register and recorder.

“It’s something that I find very important. Greg has left a legacy in Clarion County, and to honor that and the documents that the residents of Clarion are entrusting us in the register and recorder’s office is an honor in itself. This is the most important thing that I will be doing in the office if elected.

Misty Ditz of Fryburg

“The other candidates will tell you that they are the most experienced when it comes to running for office, and I do not discount that because I feel we’re all partially qualified and have some experience.

However, we all have different ranges of qualifications, whether it’s from working for Mr. Mortimer for a few years, or as a private abstracter in different offices over several years.

“I do not possess all of the qualifications to run this office, and I’m being honest, none of us do. However, I’m a fast learner, dedicated to the position, and very well organized, and have several business contacts to reach out to for learning purposes.

“I have and currently maintained business relationships with several abstracters attorneys and other office employees in Clarion, Venango, Forest, and Warren Counties. I’m very detail-oriented and committed to doing an amazing job maintaining all of the records that Mr. Mortimer has spent his life’s work on. I promise to make him and Clarion County proud.”

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.