Pickup Crashes Into Parked Vehicle in Strattanville Borough

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Red and blue police lights in citySTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a collision involving a parked car in Strattanville Borough on Monday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. on Monday, May 1, on Southern Avenue, in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say 23-year-old Kristopher A. Stephens, of Clarion, lost control of his 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for unknown reasons.

The pickup then struck the rear of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was parked on the left side of the roadway.

Stephens was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The other vehicle was not occupied and received disabling damage.

Stephens’ truck was able to be driven from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, May 4, 2023.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

