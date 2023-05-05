North Clarion Graduate and Primary Health Network Provider Dr. Emily Beary Appointed to Pa. Medical Society Board of Trustees
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Primary Health Network provider Dr. Emily Beary was appointed to the Pennsylvania Medical Society Board of Trustees, representing the District 9 region.
(Pictured: Dr. Emily Beary sitting at her desk at the Primary Health Network (PHN) Clarion location at 30 Pinnacle Drive.)
North Clarion High School graduate Emily Beary joined PHN’s Clarion Community Health Center in September 2020 and serves the community by providing adult psychiatry services.
She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pa., and later completed her adult psychiatry residency program at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.
In addition to providing care at the Primary Health Network Clarion location, Dr. Beary serves as the District 9 Trustee on the Pennsylvania Medical Society Board.
According to Dr. Beary, the work that the Pennsylvania Medical Society does includes “correspondence with government bodies/officials and being the voice of physicians trying to provide quality and ethical patient care when it comes to laws that affect medicine in Pa.”
As the youngest serving member of the board, as well as the only psychiatrist currently on the Board of Trustees, Dr. Beary told exploreClarion.com that her duties include the following:
– Providing mission-based leadership and strategic governance over the society’s work;
– Discharging fiduciary responsibilities;
– Developing plans to meet the society’s goals; and
– Evaluating and approving programs designed to advance the medical society’s purposes.
Beary was chosen to serve on the Pa. Medical Society Board when a member of the board reached out to Dr. George Garrow–the previous Chief Medical Officer and current CEO of PHN–and asked him for a recommendation of a physician in District 9 who may be a good fit for the position.
Her previous experience in leadership propelled Beary to this recommendation.
She took on leadership roles during her residency in addition to being recommended based on her background in psychiatry.
Furthermore, Beary’s personal decision to serve on the board was based on her ability to represent the region well, and she “felt that psychiatrist and behavioral health should be better represented in the Society.”
Moving forward, Beary looks to “advocate for mental health resources in Pa., as well as medicine in general for those living in rural areas.
She added that she also plans to advocate for physicians working in rural communities.
Beary mentioned that the Pa. Medical Society “provides support to physicians in Pa. and represent Pa. physicians when it comes to our stance on different laws or bills that affect our patient or practices. They provide a lot of support for physicians obtaining and keeping track of CME (Continuing Medical Education).
“They also have a Physician Wellness Program that treats and monitors physicians who struggle with addiction in Pa. They also have a Foundation that awards a lot of scholarships to individuals going into the medical field and helping physicians have more of a voice in the Capitol.”
Throughout her time at the PHN Clarion location, Beary has noticed the demand in the area for more behavioral health services.
“The number of people who now reach out for mental health treatment has grown during the pandemic,” Beary noted.
While at PHN, Beary is most proud of “providing care to a lot of underserved populations and increasing access to care in our community.”
She emphasized, “We have a sliding fee scale for those who do not have insurance, and accept all commercial and state insurances. Getting to help and be with people through some of the toughest times of their lives, as well as some of their most joyful times.”
In the future, her hopes are to be able to connect with physicians in our area who have concerns or issues they would like her to discuss with the Pa. Medical Society in hopes of continuing to improve access to care in our small town.
“I enjoy collaborating with those working in mental health and health care in general,” Beary added.
Beary rhetorically asks – Why should you consider Primary Health Network?
“Providers within medical, dental, and behavioral (at PHN) often coordinate care and work together to improve quality of care. Our staff are dedicated to taking the extra mile for patients’ health and overall well-being.”
For more information on Primary Health Network Clarion’s services, visit https://www.primary-health.net/county/clarion/ .
