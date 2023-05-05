 

Union High School Announces Prom Court

Friday, May 5, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

IMG-0638 (1)RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School has announced its prom court and festivities.

(2023 Union High School Prom Court pictured above – front row, from left: Rebecca Solida, Katie Gezik, Hailey Theuret, Grace Kindel, Kennedy Vogle, and Holly Murray. Back row, from left: Bailey Crissman, Payton Johnston, Cole Davis, Jacob Bowser, Noah Hawk, and Chase Rumbarger.)

The prom will take place on Saturday, May 6, at the high school located at 354 Baker Street in Rimersburg.

The theme is “Under the Neon Lights.”

Prom activities start at 5:00 p.m. with crowning around 6:15 p.m.


