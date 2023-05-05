PennDOT Announces 2023 ‘Innovations Challenge’ Statewide Winner

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Thursday, May 4, that a team of students from Lenape Technical School in Ford City, Armstrong County, has been selected as the statewide winner for the 2022-2023 Innovations Challenge.

(Photo courtesy of Lenape Tech.)

Mentored by Jason Zimmerman, a teacher at Lenape Tech, team members include Elijah Mumau and Robert John. The team’s proposed solution to this year’s challenge, addressing the shortage of truck parking along Pennsylvania’s critical cargo arteries, included a plan for affordable, eco-friendly, and innovative rest stops called Eco-Stops.

To offset cost and minimize their environmental impacts, Eco-Stops would be constructed using a recycled asphalt lot and concrete printed facilities and be powered via solar panels. The team’s presentation included an example location, cost breakdown, and a plan for adding EV charging options.

“It’s incredible to see the next generation of problem solvers at work trying to address a real transportation issue that we are currently facing,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These young minds have been hard at work, and it’s encouraging to see their commitment to working on these issues. The future is in good hands.”

Nine regional winners were selected earlier this year and invited to present their solutions to the PennDOT acting secretary and a panel of judges in Harrisburg last month to determine the statewide winner. For this year’s challenge, the Associated Pennsylvania Constructors (APC) and the American Council of Engineering Companies of PA (ACEC/PA) will provide a combined total award of $4,000 to the statewide winning team.

For complete Innovations Challenge details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation and click on Innovations Challenge.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news and traffic alerts or choose a region to subscribe to. Information about the state’s infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.