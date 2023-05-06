 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


