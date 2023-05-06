7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday – Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday – A chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
