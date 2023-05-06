 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

No ice cream maker? No problem. Just follow the directions below to learn how to make homemade ice cream by hand.

Ingredients

2 cups heavy whipping cream
2 cups half-and-half cream

1 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Combine all ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar completely. Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. (Refrigerate any remaining mixture until ready to freeze.) Serve immediately or store in covered containers in freezer.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


