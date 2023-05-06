Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

No ice cream maker? No problem. Just follow the directions below to learn how to make homemade ice cream by hand.

Ingredients

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups half-and-half cream



1 cup sugar2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions

-Combine all ingredients, stirring to dissolve sugar completely. Fill cylinder of ice cream maker no more than two-thirds full; freeze according to manufacturer’s directions. (Refrigerate any remaining mixture until ready to freeze.) Serve immediately or store in covered containers in freezer.

