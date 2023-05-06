 

Deputies Arrest Fugitive on the Lam Since ’18 After $4 Shoplifting Conviction

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Venango-County-Sheriff-Car (1)VENUS, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a fugitive who has been wanted by the department since 2018.

According to a press release sent to exploreVenango.com on May 4, deputies arrested 26-year-old Lucas Manross Beightol at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in Venus for failing to appear in court.

Beightol was lodged in the Venango County Prison awaiting a hearing.

According to court records, a case was filed against Beightol on January 10, 2017, on a charge of retail theft. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and was required to make restitution of $4.11 to the Country Fair located on Spring Street in Oil City.

In January 2018, a motion was made to revoke Beightol’s participation in the ARD (Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition) program. A warrant for his arrest was issued later that year for failing to appear in court.

Court records indicate that Beightol pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him in Judge Marie T. Veon’s court on Thursday, May 4. Including the $4.11 of restitution to Country Fair that still remains unpaid, fees and fines now total $1,218.45.


