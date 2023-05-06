Gregory Thomas Bean, age 38, of Meadville, formerly of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on May 3, 2023, at his residence.

A 2003 Clarion Area High School graduate, Greg was born in Franklin on November 13, 1984, to Terrance Bean and Gayle Truitt-Bean.

When asked to describe the 6-foot-2, former guard/forward, Greg was known as simply “the best.”

The best son, the best brother, the best friend.

Later in life, those that knew “Bean” knew him as the best coach, the best mentor, the best recruiter, the best scout, and even the best person to call while on a long drive during a recruiting trip.

Bean graduated from Clarion University and started his basketball coaching career in 2005.

After serving as the varsity assistant coach and head junior-varsity coach at Clarion Area, Bean was named the head coach of the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in 2010.

In 2015, Bean led the Bulldogs to their first District IX Championship since 1980.

During his time at Clarion Area and Redbank Valley, a Sunday Hoops tradition was born.

What started as Bean’s former teammates grew to his recent graduates from high school, coming back to challenge the veterans.

A new challenge took Bean to the collegiate level, with stints at Medaille College, Waynesburg University and Allegheny College.

While coaching was the driving force in Bean’s life, if he wasn’t in the gym, he could be found on the greens at the Country Club of Buffalo, Country Club of Meadville, or local favorite Pinecrest Country Club.

A passion of Bean’s was to showcase his competitive spirit on the golf course.

Those that played with Bean left with a few laughs, empty pockets, and a lifelong bond.

Bean was a servant leader, kind-hearted and believed that relationships were his gift.

He cared deeply about each person in his life and actively filled his free time by celebrating his friends’ and family’s accomplishments.

Bean was also a member of the Clarion Masonic Lodge No. 277 and grew up in the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

Greg is survived by his parents, Terrance (Shelly Boughner) Bean of Clarion and Gayle Truitt-Bean of Clarion; sister, Erin (Evan Halteman) Bean of Waco, TX; Grandmother, Phyllis Truitt of Marysville, OH; Uncles, Tom (Susan) Truitt of Marysville, OH and Michael K. (Barb) Bean of Akron, OH; Aunts, Kathy Bean of Akron, OH and Nancy Bean of Akron, OH.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John “Jay” Truitt and uncles, Timothy, and Patrick Bean.

A candlelight vigil honoring Greg will be held on the campus of Allegheny College on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Friends and family will be received from 2 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, PA 16214.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Redbank Valley High School Gymnasium in New Bethlehem.

The family kindly requests those in attendance wear their best sneakers to honor Greg’s one-of-a-kind shoe game.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

