Ira E. Truitt

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XNjoUHaXr0PhtNIra E. Truitt, age 89, of Fairmount City, passed away Friday morning, May 5, 2023 at his home following a period of declining health.

Born December 6, 1933 in Fairmount City, he was a son of the late George Weller Truitt and Ottie Minich Truitt.

He married the former Betty O’Dene Crissman on July 19, 1957 and she preceded him in death on July 7, 2017.

Ira was a farmer and a school bus contractor and was also a Redbank Township Supervisor for 18 years.

He was a member of the VFW in New Bethlehem.

Ira is survived by his sister, Jean Conner.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Troy Truitt in 1977, and his brother and two sisters: Howard Truitt, Phyllis Ferringer and Elaine Coyle.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 p.m., Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Shea officiating.

Interment will take place in the North Freedom Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Ira’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


