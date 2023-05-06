Jacqueline L. Hazlett

 

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tcYSoEw477hHWJacqueline L. Hazlett, 67, of Oil City, passed away May 4, 2023 at her home following a courageous battle with cancer, which she has fought since 2016.

Born Dec. 22, 1955 in Franklin, PA, she was the daughter of Shirley L. Goodwell Hazlett and the late Kenneth J. Hazlett Sr.

Jacqueline was a 1973 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She entered the United States Marine Corp in 1974 and served as a Private.

Jackie graduated from the Denver Academy of Court Reporting.

She was a court reporter for many years.

She loved horses and mules, and enjoyed all wildlife, especially the cats that she rescued.

Jackie was an accomplished artist, and especially enjoyed working with watercolors.

She enjoyed visiting the library.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Hazlett with whom she made her home, and by four siblings: Sharon Elms & her husband Gary of Marna, AZ, Joyce Forbes of Oil City, Kenneth J. Hazlett Jr. of Harrisville, Jeffrey Hazlett & his wife Peggy of Arvada, CO, and the following nieces and nephews: Troy, Bree, Brooke, Keith, Braden, Sarah, Amanda, Brandon and Amanda.

As per Jacquelines wishes there will be no viewing or visitation.

A Private Committal will be held on Monday at Graham Cemetery .

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society or to the Oil City Library.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

