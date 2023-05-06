James Arthur Lynn, 90, of Utica, died Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Caring Place in Franklin after a brief stay.

Born, November 20, 1932 in Westmoreland County, he was the son of Ottis and Isabell Hiles Lynn.

He married Hazel Gehres on October 11, 1958 and she survives.

Jim grew up on the family farm and was drafted in March of 1953 in the US Army and received the rank of Corporal.

He was honorably discharged in March of 1955.

Together with his wife Hazel they moved to Venango County and raised their son Daniel (Shari) Lynn of Utica and a daughter, Donna (Mike) Daugherty of Chicora. He had four grandchildren, Cody Staudt, Jenny Bickel (Dan), Matt Lynn (Brandi), and Tim Lynn (Megan), five great grandchildren, Parker, Sadie, Austin, Brooke and Ava.

He is also survived by three sisters, Betty Beightol, Audrey Clark and Evelyn George, and a brother, Harold Lynn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Ray Lynn.

Jim was a dedicated worker and over the years was employed at Pennsylvania Sand and Glass, Chicago Pneumatic, and the Polk Center, retiring in 1998.

In 1974 he purchased a 1974 Volkswagen Super Beetle which is still in the family.

He also umpired numerous wiffleball games in his backyard and supervised swimming in his backyard pond.

He was commonly known as Pappy Jimmy Bo to all the local children.

He and Hazel enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and had the opportunity to go to Alaska, Hawaii and Nova Scotia.

His favorite time was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jim was of the Christian faith.

As per Jim’s wishes, there are no calling hours.

He will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sandy Lake.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton is in care of arrangements and memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

