Janine J. Rominski, 56, of Clarion, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023.

She was born on May 27, 1966, in Jeannette to the late John A. Rominski, Jr. and Judith Ann (Haines) Guthrie.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Kerle Tire Company, Inc. in Clarion.

She is survived by three brothers, John Rominski III and his wife, Mary Jo of Strattanville, James Rominski and his wife, Carol of New Bethlehem, and Robert N. Guthrie and his wife, Rebecca of Limestone, her stepmother, Janet Rominski of Eighty-Four, PA, her stepfather, Robert L. Guthrie of Clarion, a stepsister, Billie Jo Morrell of Meadville, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepsister, Robin Guthrie, and a nephew, Corey Rominski.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral home is handling the arrangements.

