Letter to the Editor: PSCOA Calling for Forest County DA to Prosecute Felony Assaults by Inmates

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The following letter was submitted by John Eckenrode, President of the PA State Corrections Officers Association:

The Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association (PSCOA) is calling for Forest County District Attorney Alyce Busch to prosecute all felony assaults committed by inmates in SCI-Forest. Recently, Ms. Busch dropped several felony charges against an inmate who attacked two corrections officers last August. One officer had to go to Kane Hospital and received five stitches for a lacerated lip. He also suffered a forehead contusion.

Despite a violent attack against two officers who are law-abiding members of the community, the inmate pleaded guilty to one second-degree misdemeanor assault charge and two summary offenses.

This is nothing less than a deal of a lifetime.

Corrections employees accept that their work is dangerous, but they remain committed to serving their communities and keeping the peace. Their loved ones deal with an incredible amount of stress, as well.

By dropping felony charges, District Attorney Busch is sending a clear message to inmates that corrections employees are fair game.

This cannot happen again.

John Eckenrode, President
PA State Corrections Officers Association

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of exploreClarion.com.

To submit a letter to the editor, email [email protected]


