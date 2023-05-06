 

NCHS Wins The Build Award at The VEX Worlds Competition

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50687346783 (1)DALLAS, Tx. – Two North Clarion robotics teams competed at the World Championship in Dallas, Texas at the end of April. With over 800 teams present from all over the world, the level of competition was significantly higher than either team had faced all season, but both teams represented North Clarion well.

One team was composed of all freshmen competing in VEX VRC for the first time ever this year. That team of Julian Bellotti, Logan Bish, Luke Dinger, Jackson Nicewonger, Jack Pappas, and Tyler Swaim finished the competition 1-9, but were competitive in every match.

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50773496975

The other North Clarion team was composed of almost all seniors who have participated in the program for four years. That team of Andy Castner, Nicole Fair, Owen Shaffer, Kaleb Wolbert, and Patrick Young finished the competition 3-7 after being very competitive in every match.

For the first time ever, North Clarion brought home a World Championship Award, with the older students earning the Build Award.

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50769610391

The Build Award is presented to a team that has built a well-crafted and constructed robot. They worked hard and put in hundreds of hours all season on building a quality robot, maintaining an excellent engineering notebook, and completing numerous interviews as a team regarding their robot. At Worlds, their robot was reliable in executing all of the necessary tasks and the team had three judges’ interviews so they could explain how they worked as a team to develop their robot.

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50687346780

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50767100229

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50724421190

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50743144226

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50767089344

NC Worlds 2023-All photos-50767162201


