Pennsylvania State Police Honor Troopers for Line-Of-Duty Heroism

MONACA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police presented awards on Friday to two troopers who selflessly risked their own lives and safety to protect others from harm during a confrontation with an armed and violent suspect last year.

Troopers Jonnie W. Schooley III and Shawn K. Palmer, of Troop D, Beaver, were awarded the Commendation Medal for their actions on July 29 while apprehending the suspect, who had threatened people with a gun at an Aliquippa convenience store. The award is presented to personnel for a conspicuously significant achievement so outstanding and superior that it distinguishes the recipient and enhances the prestige of the department.

Schooley, who was shot and seriously injured during the incident, was also awarded the Pennsylvania State Police Purple Heart, presented to members who receive serious bodily injury in the line of duty. The awards were presented during a ceremony at Penn State Beaver.

Troopers Schooley and Palmer confronted the suspect inside the store and were attempting to subdue him when he retrieved a pistol from his waistband during the struggle. Trooper Schooley grabbed the pistol and was struck in his leg by a single round that severed a large vein.

Trooper Schooley disarmed the suspect and immediately began the lifesaving measure of applying a tourniquet above his wound. He received first aid assistance from bystanders while another bystander helped Trooper Palmer subdue and arrest the suspect.

Trooper Schooley was honored on March 23 as the North Atlantic Region Finalist, one of four finalists, for the International Association of Chiefs of Police/Motorola Solutions Trooper of the Year Award. The award recognizes four state troopers and provincial police officers who demonstrated bravery, courage, leadership, and professionalism in the previous year.

Trooper Schooley enlisted in the State Police in 2018 and graduated with the 154th Cadet Class on February 1, 2019. Prior to his assignment to Troop D, Beaver, he served at Troop D, New Castle, and Troop B, Washington stations. He continues to recover from the injury.

Trooper Palmer enlisted in the State Police in 2014 and was assigned to Troop D upon graduating with the 141st Cadet Class on May 22, 2015.

Also honored during the ceremony were members of local law enforcement who assisted with lifesaving efforts during the incident. These officers include Lieutenant Glenn Brunelle with UPMC Public Safety, Sergeant Joshua Gonzalez with the Aliquippa Police Department, and Patrolman Andrew Golletti with the Aliquippa Police Department. All three officers received the Troop Commander’s Letter of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding actions.

Charles Hines and Lamarr Rawl received the Outstanding Citizenship Award. Roscoe Hodge Jr. and Matthew Weekly were presented with the Meritorious Citizenship Award.

