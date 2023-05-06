Richard Oxenham, 84, of Winter Springs, Florida died on April 29, 2023, following a 5 year battle with chronic kidney disease and cancer.

Born October 14, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania he was the son of James and Elsie Oxenham.

He was a 1956 graduate of Oil City High School.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy.

During his 7 years in the Navy, Dick was stationed with VS-36, anti-submarine warfare attached to the carrier HSS Randolph which participated in the Cuban Missile crisis and later was the main recovery ship for the John Glenn space launch mission.

During his time in the Navy, he was promoted to AE-E5 and received his Air Crew Wings.

Following his discharge from the Navy, he attended Electronic Computer Institution in Pittsburgh, PA to become a computer programmer and analyst.

Dick like to tell how over the next 20 years in Pennsylvania, he worked for 5 different companies in this capacity without ever leaving his desk.

Dick retired from Computer Associates in Maitland in 2001.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Oxenham; a special sister-in-law, Helen Oxenham; and a niece, Mary Elizabeth Gallagher. He is survived by his wife, Sue (Saltzmann) Oxenham; a daughter, Denise Greenwood (Larry); a son, Bill Weber; a brother Stuart Oxenham; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Dick’s life will be held on May 11, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 335 East State Road 434, Longwood Florida 32750 at 10:00am.

With Military Honors. At a later date, a memorial service will be held in Oil City, PA, with final interment in the mausoleum at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Cranberry, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Haven for Injured Wildlife, 610 Birch Blvd., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701; St. Judes Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105; or Friends for Food c/o The Oil City Derrick Newspaper, 1510 W 1st St, Oil City, PA 16301.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

