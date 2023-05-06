Cathy Longacre Selected as Grand Marshal for Fryburg Mayfest’s ‘Feel Like a Kid Again’ Parade Set for May 27
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Cathy Longacre has been selected as the Grand Marshal for Fryburg Mayfest’s “Feel Like a Kid Again” Parade scheduled for Saturday, May 27.
A lifetime resident of the Venus/Fryburg area, Cathy (Weaver) Longacre was chosen for her devotion to children throughout her life.
Cathy graduated from Villa Maria College in Erie, Pa in 1976 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Her summers were spent working at daycare centers in Oil City and Franklin. She received a master’s degree in Elementary Education in 1986 from Clarion University.
Cathy began her career at North Clarion Elementary School in 1976, teaching 25 years in first grade, 1 year in second grade, followed by 10 years in kindergarten. She was greatly influenced to pursue education by her three aunts, especially Elizabeth Weaver who was also employed by North Clarion Elementary. (An interesting tidbit of information: There has been a “Miss Weaver” at North Clarion since the elementary building was constructed, with Maggie Weaver Jordan being the present Weaver educator).
Education has always been a priority in the Weaver Family. Her daughter Carrie and her two sisters are also teachers along with numerous cousins and nieces.
Retiring in 2012, Cathy missed the children, so she started babysitting and returned to N.C. Elementary school periodically for story times, that being her favorite part of the day when she was teaching. She also helps with Children’s Liturgy at Saint Michael Church.
Cathy and her husband Larry have three children and six grandchildren.
She considers herself to be “truly blessed with her children, grandchildren, and students God has placed in her care throughout her life.”
Cathy said, “It has been a wonderful journey working with children. It certainly permits me to continually ‘Feel Like a Kid Again!’”
Parade Registration
To register, please report to the beginning of Old Fryburg Road, off Route 157.
The parade starts at 3:00 p.m. sharp.
This year the Zem Zems made the parade a full function event which means any of the Zem Zems Group that partakes in the parade gets points for participating.
Mark Beichner told exploreClarion.com, “There should be a very good representation of Zem Zems (this year) from the Erie Shrine Group.”
– Pictured above: Archived Mayfest Parade photo by Bob Fitzsimmons.
For additional information regarding the parade registration, call Mark Beichner at 814-221-9043.
Parade Guidelines
– For safety reasons, if your entry is giving candy, please “hand” the candy, do not throw it from your entry.
– Anyone under 18 is required to wear a helmet while riding a horse, ATV, bicycle, or motorcycle.
– No one under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be able to participate in the parade and will be BANNED from future parades.
– No inappropriate language or inappropriate behavior is permitted.
Visit Fryburg Mayfest website for a full list of events.
2022 Parade Winners
Best Appearing Fire Engine – Pinegrove VFD
Best Appearing Fire Tanker – Tionesta VFD
Best Appearing Rescue Unit – Tionesta VFD
Best Appearing Brush Unit – Farmington VFD
Best Appearing Commercial Float, First Place – UFP, Parker
Best Appearing Commercial Float, Second Place – Barber Trucking
Best Appearing Organizational Float, First Place – Youth and Ag
Best Appearing Organizational Float, Second Place – FUN Bank
Best Appearing Organizational Float, Third Place – Dairy Princess
Best Appearing Family Float, First Place – Jill Spence, Maybug Alumni
Best Appearing Family Float, Second Place – Schwab Family
Best Appearing Family Float, Third Place – Peter Ackerman, Rolling Hills
Best Appearing Pre-1970 Vehicle, First Place – Jim Dellach
Best Appearing Pre-1970 Vehicle, Second Place – Paul Boorech
Best Appearing Vehicle, First Place – Sunny B’s 1929 Model A Ford
Best Appearing Vehicle, Second Place – Jerry Woods 1931 Model A
Best Appearing Horse Hitch – Misty Lane Farms
Best Appearing Mini Hitch – Double B Pony Show
Best of Show Theme Entry – Youth and Ag
Oldest Parade Entry – Sunny B
Farthest Distance Traveled – Sunny B ~ Butler
