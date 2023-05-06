 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Live Music Today by Joey Lillard, Kaleb Beichner

Saturday, May 6, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Joey LilliardSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Joey Lillard and Kaleb Beichner will be entertaining at Deer Creek Winery on Saturday, May 6.

Saturday’s Music Lineup:

Joey Lillard – 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(Pictured above)


Kaleb Beichner – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kaleb Beichner

Deer Creek’s Gift Shop

Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their wide selection of vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.

DCW 4

Deer Creek Cafe

Deer Creek also serves gourmet pizzas, wraps, a variety of cheese plates, and other “shareable” appetizers – along with new menu items.

For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Deer Creek Winery

More Information

For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.


