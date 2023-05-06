Penn State DuBois Celebrates Graduates During Commencement Ceremony

DUBOIS, Pa. – Culminating many hours of hard work and dedication, graduates from Penn State DuBois celebrated their accomplishments during the commencement ceremony held on Friday at the PAW Center.

(Pictured above: Graduates listen to heartfelt advice from speakers during the commencement ceremony at Penn State DuBois. Photo credit – Kirkland Photography.)

Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer presided over the ceremony, with Arshad Khan, professor of chemistry, serving as faculty marshal and Dylan Treaster serving as the student marshal.

– Pictured above: Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois, welcomes everyone to the PAW Center for the commencement ceremony.

The campus welcomed Steve Massini, chief executive officer of Penn State Health, to offer the commencement address. A Penn State alumnus who started his educational journey at Penn State DuBois, Massini expressed his positive encouragement to the graduating class in attendance.

“Your journeys to get to Penn State and now to commencement day have been unique,” Massini said. “Your journeys going forward will be unique. But your common bond for life will be being part of something special that will fill your life with opportunities.”

“Your Penn State family will always be there to support you,” Massini added.

Massini holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting, graduating with honors from Penn State. He is a certified public accountant and a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Penn State DuBois presents academic awards to both the associate and baccalaureate degree students with the highest grade-point average. The Associate Award was presented to Colin Say, who is graduating cum laude with an associate of science degree in information sciences and technology.

The Baccalaureate Award was presented to Dylan Treaster, who is graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor of engineering degree.

– Pictured above: Dylan Treaster address those assembled during the commencement ceremony at Penn State DuBois.

Kristen Vida, president of the DuBois Educational Foundation, then stepped forward to announce the Educator of the Year award, which is given each year to recognize outstanding teaching. This year the award was presented to Sarah Pierotti, assistant professor of human development and family studies. Nominators noted her passion, her aid in assisting students to achieve personal success, how she fosters inclusion, seamlessly incorporating diversity into her curriculum, continuously looks for real-world examples to relate to students to their coursework and that she is an excellent educator.

The ceremony continued with Ryoo announcing the recipient of the staff excellence award. Given annually to a staff member who goes above and beyond regularly assigned job responsibilities, makes outstanding contributions to their work unit, campus and university, and embodies Penn State values, this year’s award was presented to Laura Pentz, assistant to the chancellor and chief academic officer. Those who nominated her expressed her exceptional work ethics, inclusiveness and respect for everyone. She is also always interested in learning more and filling in when there is a gap, a hard worker, a kind co-worker and an integral part of the campus.

The final award presentation was the adjunct educator of the year award. This award is given to an outstanding adjunct faculty member for their accomplishments and campus service over the past academic year. This year, the award is presented to Robert Anderson, adjunct lecturer of history and political science. His nominators mention that he is a gifted educator who makes his lectures more engaging by developing unique in-class learning activities as well as providing solid, accurate information per curriculum. It was also noted that Anderson makes students feel comfortable, is devoted to diversity and inclusion and has an evident commitment to academic excellence.

After the conferring of degrees for all the graduating students, Ryoo expressed his positivity and confidence for each individual graduate.

“Going forward, we are condiment that you will ensure that Penn State’s core values of integrity, respect, responsibility, discovery, excellence and community are lived each and every day,” Ryoo said. “Go forth, be Penn State proud and remain deeply devoted to your Alma Mater, forever and always.”

– Pictured above: New Penn State graduate Anna Raffeinner celebrates with a joyful expression with the Lion Shrine on the Penn State DuBois campus, just outside the PAW Center.

The full 2022-2023 Penn State DuBois commencement ceremony is available to view here (https://vcloud.blueframetech.com/broadcast/embed/566555?w=640).

Penn State DuBois 2022-2023 degree recipients include:

Eberly College of Science

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Science:

Breanna McCahan*, Curwensville, PA

University College

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Business:

Cole Breon , Millheim, PA

Andrew Britton , Punxsutawney, PA

Taylor Charles (Magna Cum Laude) # , DuBois, PA

, DuBois, PA Alyssa Dobson (Cum Laude), Kersey, PA

Sydney Kaschalk (Magna Cum Laude), DuBois, PA

Larissa James-LaBranch (Magna Cum Laude), Wimauma, FL

Sarah Peters , DuBois, PA

Anna Raffeinner, Kersey, PA

Dominic Torretti*, DuBois, PA

Criminal Justice:

Kierra Keck, Roulette, PA

Brice Miller (Magna Cum Laude), Shelocta, PA

Paige Pleta , Hudson, OH

Human Development and Family Studies:

Jordan Bundy, Ridgway, PA

Skylar Ceprish + , Allport, PA

, Allport, PA Alyssa Dobson (Cum Laude), Kersey, PA

Brook Grove , Valier, PA

Jenna Kavelak (Cum Laude), Grampian, PA

Kaelynn Kuhar + , Saint Marys, PA

, Saint Marys, PA Hayley Matter* , Lower Burrell, PA

Shaylee Olson , Clearfield, PA

Krysten Ruch , Penfield, PA

Lukas Salvo# , Rimersburg, PA

Information Technology:

Kyle Fitzpatrick, DuBois, PA

Aaron McCracken, Glen Richey, PA

Cameron Stom + , Penfield, PA

, Penfield, PA Gaven Wolfgang , DuBois, PA

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Degree of Bachelor of Engineering

Engineering:

Cole Bressler , Curwensville, PA

Nanna Bush , Saint Marys, PA

Devin Carns (Magna Cum Laude), Clearfield, PA

Jeremiah Kahle , DuBois, PA

Grant Kiehl , Brookville, PA

Tyler Stitt (Cum Laude), Reynoldsville, PA

Dylan Treaster (Summa Cum Laude)#, Rebersburg, PA

COLLEGE OF LIBERAL ARTS

Degree of Bachelor of Science

Psychology:

Larissa James-LaBranche (Magna Cum Laude)#, Wimauma, FL

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Degree of Associate in Science

Business Administration:

Nicholas Humble , Punxsutawney, PA

Human Development and Family Studies:

Darcie Grenier , Clearfield, PA

Information Sciences and Technology:

Nathan Bloom (Cum Laude), Olanta, PA

Darin Glass, DuBois, PA

Gavin Leckey, Saint Marys, PA

Derek Mohney, Reynoldsville, PA

Levi Potash + , DuBois, PA

, DuBois, PA Colin Say (Cum Laude), Emlenton, PA

Occupational Therapy:

Mackenzie Bauer +, Lucinda, PA

Lucinda, PA Bailey Bloom + , Woodland, PA

, Woodland, PA Alexis Cowburn + , Bradford, PA

, Bradford, PA Karen Emmerich + , DuBois, PA

, DuBois, PA Hannah Freeburg + , Ridgway, PA

, Ridgway, PA Heather Jones + , Apalachin, NY

, Apalachin, NY Kelsey Makin + (Cum Laude), Brookville, PA

(Cum Laude), Brookville, PA Lexie Wertz + , Dysart, PA

, Dysart, PA Emiley Wheeler+ , Sugar Grove, PA

COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES

Degree of Associate in Science

Wildlife Technology:

Guy Anthony, Pleasantville, PA

Lillian Biddle La, Bell, PA

Heather Bittle + , DuBois, PA

, DuBois, PA Sydney Brown + , Union City, PA

, Union City, PA Raymond Cunningham + , Reynoldsville, PA

, Reynoldsville, PA Jacob DeBerti , Brookville, PA

Madysen Ewing* Punxsutawney, PA

Mitchell Holden + , Howard, PA

, Howard, PA Makayla Holleran , Wellsboro, PA

Seth Jordan + , Homer City, PA

, Homer City, PA Jackson Kearney + , Kennett Square, PA

, Kennett Square, PA Dakota Malmgren , Falls Creek, PA

Caleb Rieder, Emporium, PA

Haley Sanford, Ford City, PA

Jessica Tarr , Pickerington, OH

Logan Wagner + , Liverpool, PA

, Liverpool, PA Anthony Whitaker, Kersey, PA

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

Degree of Associate in Engineering Technology

Mechanical Engineering Technology:

Luke Ammerman, Clearfield, PA

Ryan Gildersleeve , DuBois, PA

Cort Holben , Brookville, PA

Zachary McKendree, Brookville, PA

+ – Indicates Fall 2022 Graduate

* – Indicates Summer 2023 Graduate

# – Indicates Honors Scholar

