Well-Known Business Owner William R. “Bill” Himes Passes Away

William R. “Bill” Himes, 82, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

He was born on Dec 4, 1940, in Kingsville, PA the son of Charles Donald and Emma Katherine (Huber) Himes.

Bill graduated from Clarion Limestone High School and was a lifelong resident of Clarion County.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and was a member of Rehobeth Presbyterian Church.

He ran drilling rigs for Ray Karl, Abby Mays, and Varner companies before becoming a self-employed rig operator.

Bill and his wife, Linda also owned the Korner Restaurant in Rimersburg, previously located in Sligo.

Bill enjoyed traveling with his family and spending time at the Korner Restaurant.

He liked having cookouts, going to the casino, hunting, and going to deer camp.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Linda D. (Stewart) Himes, whom he married on Aug. 24, 1991; his children, Terri Stepulla and husband Jeff of New Bethlehem, Tracy Himes and companion Becky of Strattonville, Brian Himes and husband Brian of Kittanning, Missy Riggle and husband Brad of Ford City, and Jason Crissman and wife, Steph of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Alicia Stepulla and boyfriend Winston, Ashley Stepulla and wife Desiree, Travis Stepulla and girlfriend Alyssa, Hunter Himes, Matt Switzer and wife Amanda, Miranda Switzer and boyfriend Clayton Fox, Brandy and Corey Riggle, Jalesa Elliott and husband Chris, Quinton “Bubba” Crissman and girlfriend Makenna, Bailey Crissman, and Carson Crissman; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Savannah, Journee, Copelynn, Liam, Axel, Nash, and Brinley.

Bill is also survived by his brothers, Charles Himes and wife Bonnie and Donald Himes all of Strattonville; Sisters, Ellen Daugherty of Clarion, Shirley Marshall of Punxsutawney, Pearl Coppini and husband Peter of Caledonia, NY, and Debra Guntrum and husband Tim of Clarion; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Alberta I. (Miller) Himes; and sisters, Joan Bell and Mary Collins.

Friends and family will be received from 1-4 and 6-8 PM on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Piper and Pastor Tim Shimmons co-officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA where military honors will be presented by American Legion Post 454 and VFW Post 7132.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to Southern Clarion County Ambulance, PO Box 369, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to Rimersburg VA Memorial Park, PO Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Bill’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

