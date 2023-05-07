7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 69. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
