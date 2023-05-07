All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Don Nicewonger
Don Nicewonger served our country in the United State Army.
Name: Donald David Nicewonger
Born: August 18, 1931
Died: December 9, 2022
Hometown: Knox, Pa.
Branch: United State Army
Don Nicewonger enlisted in the United State Army serving from 1949-1953; volunteering and mobilizing for the Korean War.
He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal, and earned the Combat Infantryman Badge.
Later, he was commissioned in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, retiring as Captain in 1976 with 21 years of service.
Knox American Legion Post 720 performed full military honors during his funeral service in the Good Shepard United Methodist Church.
He was laid to rest in the Rockland Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
