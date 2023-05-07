Clarion County Photo of the Day

At the beginning of November 2022, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission donated 100 tulip bulbs to the students at Immaculate Conception Parish School in Clarion through the Plant to Promise Drug-Free Program that the 5th- and 6th-grade students planted. Now, several of these tulips are in full bloom! Photo courtesy ICClarion.

