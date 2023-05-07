Former Clarion Man Accused of Strangling Woman with Leather Belt Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a former Clarion man accused of strangling a woman with a leather belt at a residence in Clarion Township is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 35-year-old Jack Alan Walker, of Apollo–and formerly of Clarion, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 9:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Walker faces the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact, Summary

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion was dispatched to Staab Road in Clarion Township, around 7:59 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, after a victim reported that Jack Walker showed up to her residence and forced his way in through the locked back door and then began rummaging through the residence.

The victim told police that Walker obtained a Samsung Galaxy A 12 cell phone valued at $100.00, $80.00 in cash, and a 120ml Gorilla Warfare Vape Juice valued at $14.99, the complaint states.

The victim then explained that Walker came into her bedroom, and they began arguing about her talking to other men. She explained that Walker had his belt in his hand as if he intended to use it, the complaint indicates.

The victim explained that she was sitting on the edge of the bed when Walker placed the belt around her neck and applied force. She said Walker yelled the following while he was choking her, “If I can’t have you, no one can,” the complaint notes.

The victim informed PSP that she blacked out for a moment, and she could not breathe. She then explained that once she came to, she chased after Walker, and he fled the residence. She then explained that she immediately called 9-1-1, the complaint states.

The victim provided a written statement. She also photographed red marks on her neck, which were a result of the incident, and provided the photos to PSP Clarion, the complaint indicates.

On April 15, at approximately 9:55 a.m., PSP Clarion members responded to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree located along South 5th Avenue. Walker was contacted via telephone and he agreed to meet at this location. Walker was taken into custody and transported back to PSP Clarion for processing, the complaint notes.

He was wearing a brown leather belt when he was taken into custody, the complaint states.

Walker was arraigned at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.