‘Paper Alley’ Use Draws Concern in Sligo

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – A lengthy discussion on a “paper alley” and no trespassing signs placed on the “paper alley” by a nearby property owner opened the May meeting of Sligo Borough Council.

A “paper alley” exists only on an official borough map but has never been opened.

“A few weeks ago Connell Gathers expressed a legitimate concern that one of his neighbors was doing some development work and he was concerned about stormwater runoff and the future use of a paper alley that is literally in his backyard,” said council member Wayne Meir.

According to Meir, Chad Anderson is considering the development of two acres on Taylor Street but does not yet have formal plans or approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission. Anderson did some landscaping and did indeed cover the “paper alley” with dirt and covered an existing manhole.

Anderson will be required to remove the dirt and uncover the manhole.

The Clarion County Conservation District visited the site and relayed the guidelines Anderson needed to follow in terms of water drainage and slope. The property was seeded and hay was put down following the visit. If the property is further developed, it must receive approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission.

This was not the first time the question of this “paper alley” was brought to Sligo Borough Council. In August 2018, Connell Gathers and Jerry Conner asked the council to consider abandoning a “paper alley” adjacent to their property.

“I am interested in obtaining ownership of what was one time an alley along the western boundary of my property, which is adjacent to property owned by Jerry Conner,” wrote Connell Gathers.

“The ‘alley’ is just mowed grass and part of my and Mr. Conner’s yards. It has not been a road to vehicular traffic in recent memory, since before my parents Ray and Blanche Gathers purchased the property in 1951.”

Footbridge Project

HRG is working on a design for the footbridge, and council members will soon have a Zoom meeting with HRG.

“It has been Council’s intent to cover the Bridge from the beginning if we could get the funding in place to do so,” said Meir after the meeting. “The last grant we received should have covered the additional cost. at our meeting with HRG, we stressed that to make sure it was clear on their end as well. The footbridge might be put out for bid both ways to see if it’s feasible.”

American Rescue Plan funds allocated $40,027.00 to the Footbridge Project. The remaining funds must be allocated by December 31, 2024, and spent by December 31, 2026.

In other business:

– The AARP project expense report was filed by the April 30, 2023 deadline.

Russell Standard of Mars was the low bidder and winner for roadwork bids at $20,920.19. Hager Paving, Inc. of Strattanville was second with $21,753.85.

Questions about the availability of Mayor Jeremy Shumaker who also serves as chief inspection officer for Sligo Borough were raised by Wayne Meir.

“He needs to let us know about his availability to at least sign ordinance violation citations for the district magistrate,” noted Meir.

– Preparation for the COG Pool has started and cleanup day was scheduled for May 6, 2023. Banner sales are going well.

– The borough is still attempting to Front Street Extension Drainage Project with DGLVR Grant consent to enter an agreement from property owner Melanie Gupta. Without written consent, the program cannot pay to install a new outlet on that property. Borough Secretary Janey Corle talked to Melanie and emailed an agreement.

– Clarion County is updating the Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) and looking for any projects Sligo wants to add. Examples are a concern where a borough street intersects with the state road, a concern where there should be some realignment, sight distance issues at any intersections, and trail crossing issues over a state road. Any ideas should be forwarded to the County.

– A Madison Street resident expressed concern on two occasions about a duck being loose and chasing his kids. A concerned resident questioned an ordinance that prohibits farm animals less than one acre. Questions were also raised about Sligo regulations that only allow farm animals in Sligo on a property of at least one acre.

Aflac – the duck may move.

– Clarion County amended the County subdivision and land development ordinance on April 25, 2023, with an effective date of May 1, 2023.

– Clarion County officials scheduled a meeting on May 23 at 7 p.m. at the Clarion County complex learning center in Shippenville to discuss EMS support.

– No response yet from the Bureau of Forestry regarding Sligo’s application requesting free signs to post for ATV roads. Once the signed order is complete, Sligo will need to pick up the signs from Spring Mills or pay to have them shipped.

– A $200,000 CD was purchased by Sligo Borough on a six-month term of 4.9 percent. The authority also purchased an $80,000 CD with a six-month term of 4.9 percent which will mature on October 23, 2023.

– The authority is still planning to send letters to delinquent sewer customers, requesting payment of their bills. The Keystone Collections Group does not collect delinquent sewer fees at this time.

– Sean Kline is registered to take the sewage operator exam in Indiana on July 19.

Kline continues to inventory supplies for bag sludge. Still considering vacuum/haul/disposal vs. bagging, but no action taken.

– Bill Allen is available to refinish gym floors the week of August 21. Pricing may increase by ten percent, but the council approved the project.

– Council members attending included Sherry Laughlin, President, Kerry Graham, Jason Kriebel, Don Lawrence, Wayne Meier, and Susan Risher.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.