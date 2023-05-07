Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool to Host Open House on Monday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool is excited to be a unique option for parents in the Clarion area again this fall.
Their preschool program incorporates traditional play-based and academic learning with a performing arts program encompassing dance, music, and drama. Three- to five-year-old students benefit from ballet, tap, acrobatic, music, and drama lessons incorporated into each week. These lessons combined with child-focused teaching help create an engaging educational environment where children are excited to learn.
DSPACP Days Include:
Performing Arts:
Daily performing arts classes will include weekly lessons in Ballet, Tap, Acrobatics, Music, and Art. These lessons will lead to performances in the Dancer’s Studio recitals throughout the school year!
Students will also develop their acting skills through pretend play, games, and songs.
Bible Lesson:
A Bible lesson will be part of each day, along with time for prayer before lunch and before going home.
Academics:
Small group instruction will be used each day to help individualize the curriculum to your child’s needs. Preschoolers are given the tools and time to develop the social and emotional skills needed to become lifelong learners. We know each child develops at their own pace and our curriculum meets your child where they are at using the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards for Pre-K as a guide. Students are challenged, but expected to learn at a developmentally appropriate rate ensuring that learning is fun and engaging.
Independent Learning:
Students will have some free play time each day. This time is an important part of the day where children interact with their peers. Self-regulation and problem-solving skills are learned and improved during this time. Teachers spend this time engaging in conversation with students as well as joining in and adding to the quality of play happening.
Communication:
Parents are always welcome and encouraged to contact our teachers with any concerns or questions throughout the year. You are your child’s first teacher, and you know him or her better than anybody else. We want to work together to make preschool an amazing experience for every student. Our goal is for each student to leave our classroom dancing, singing, and excited to learn as they grow!
Classes at Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool (DSPACP) will be held inside Dancer’s Studio beginning Monday, August 28. Class time is 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Tuition for the preschool performing arts program is $300.00 a month. Students enrolled in DSPACP have the opportunity to participate in several fundraisers throughout the year to help offset their tuition expenses, with all individual profits going towards their own tuition.
(Photo above by Dave Cyphert of Propoint Media.)
Interested families can stop in during Open House on Monday, May 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
This is a great opportunity to see the classroom, meet DSPACP staff, and get any questions you may have answered.
Registration information will be available during Open House or can be found online at www.dancersstudioclarion.com.
