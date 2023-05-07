SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Beef Tips Over Noodles Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering beef tips over noodles as their special on Sunday, May 7th!
(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, May 7 – Beef Tips Over Noodles
Tuesday, May 9 – Chicken Pot Pie or Liver And Onions
Wednesday, May 10 – Chicken Alfredo, 4 pc. Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich
Thursday, May 11 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parm, Lasagna, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, May 12 – Baked or Deep Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye Dinner
Saturday, May 13 – Cook’s Choice
Sunday, May 14 – Happy Mother’s Day – Turkey Dinner
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $7.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
AND – Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
HOURS:
Monday through Saturday: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
